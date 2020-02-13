Nostalgic Night of Music with Linos Kokotos at the Greek Islands Restaurant (Pics & Vids)

LITLLE NECK, NY – The older fans enjoyed a musical journey through time while the younger generation was also captivated by the music of the great Greek Neo Kyma (New Wave) composer Linos Kokotos at the Greek Islands Restaurant in Little Neck on February 10.

Although it was a Monday night, the patrons filled the restaurant for this unique opportunity and stayed until late at night to enjoy this live musical night with the legendary composer Kokotos performing his own works on piano accompanied by Tasos Papaioannou on vocals and guitar, Helias Makrynos on guitar, and Giannis Papalas on bouzouki.

The beautiful night of music included many of Kokotos’ classic songs such as Geitonaki Mou, Ola Kala, and Vrehei Stin Ftohogeitonia. The audience joined in the singing and also danced to their favorites.

“In Boite, it’s not just that they were singing some songs that had a romantic, calm ballad flow. There was a freedom, a beauty. Many artists, who are well known today, have gone through such places,” Kokotos said in his introduction, noting that well-known composers passed through such Boite clubs and to present their new songs in the Greek New Wave era.

“It could be a musician, a guitarist, a pianist or even a young artist who thought he had some songs to present, it was a beautiful venue to get up and do it. That’s how I started, all of us. Yiannis Spanos, Antonis Mavroudis, who preceded me. Manos Loizos or even Manos Hadjidakis often came to bring us his new songs that had not yet come out,” he said.

Linos Kokotos will also appear at the Greek Culture Center in Astoria on Saturday, February 15 at 8 PM. Tasos Papaioannou and Serafeim Lazos will be joining Kokotos for an unforgettable evening of music and a warm, loving tribute to one of the great composers of Greece. More information is available on Facebook, search: An evening with Linos Kokotos at the GCC.