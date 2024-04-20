Haris Alexiou on a Billboard in Times Square for Equality in the Music Industry

Music

Photo: Instagram/ Cover photo: Christos Karantzolas @ckarantzolas (D-tales Creative Agency)

NEW YORK – The iconic Greek singer Haris Alexiou appeared on a billboard at the famous ‘Crossroads of the World,’ Times Square in New York on April 18 as the face of a global campaign for equality in the music industry, Athens Voice reported.

Alexiou appeared on the billboard as the ambassador of Greece and Cyprus in Spotify’s global campaign EQUAL focusing on equality and empowering women’s influence in the music industry.

Spotify, the world’s most popular music streaming platform, continues to empower female artists around the world through its EQUAL global campaign.

Alexiou’s Instagram post featured a photo from Times Square and the message in Greek: “Γυναικείες φωνές απ’ όλο τον κόσμο και τα είδη μουσικής ενώνονται μέσα από την καμπάνια του Spotify, EQUAL. Η μουσική πάντα θα ενώνει.”

“Women’s voices from around the world and music genres unite through Spotify’s EQUAL campaign. Music will always unite.” (TNH translation).

