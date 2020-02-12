Hard Rock Hellenikon Casino License Appeal Holds Up Hellenikon

ATHENS – After its complaints about a conflict of interest from its rival, which won a license to build a a casino at the 8-billion euro ($8.74 billion) long-stalled development of the abandoned Hellenikon International Airport were rejected, the Florida-based Hard Rock’s appeal has further delayed the project.

Hard Rock stressed that Greece’s gaming commission has suspended the process, putting another obstacle in the way of the New Democracy’s pledge to get the project going after the deadline for the end of 2019 was missed.

Hard Rock also claimed that the seven-member gaming commission (HGC) ruled that its appeal includes “specific reasons and arguments” for contesting the tender decision but didn’t specify the reasons and arguments although it charged that “serious irregularities” were among them, said the business newspaper Naftemporiki.

A committee last month selected a rival binding offer by also US-based Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment (MGE) as the provisional winner of the international tender., awaiting appeal.

Earlier in February, Hard Rock said that, “Based upon the evidence gathered, Hard Rock believes the outcome of the initial decision was improperly determined. Hard Rock remains confident in its submission and firmly believes its proposal is the best for Hellinikon and Greece.”

“We are confident that the judicial and administrative systems, whether in Greece or the EU, will recognize that Hard Rock International has been unfairly treated. Hard Rock remains supportive of the current Greek administration and is hopeful that Prime Minister Mitsotakis will personally take action to investigate the claims put forth in our appeal and work toward his administration’s promise of a business-friendly environment and a bright future for the country of Greece.”