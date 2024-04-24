x

April 24, 2024

Greece’s Wind Energy Revolution Takes Flight in Western Macedonia

April 24, 2024
By TNH Staff
PPC Renewables wind turbines in the foreground of a classic Greeke sunset. (Photo: facebook.com/PPC Renewables)

ATHENS – According to the website capital.gr, PPC Renewables announced the completion and commencement of operations for the initial phase of the KOUKOULI-DOUKAS wind farm complex in Western Macedonia.

This project, boasting an installed capacity of 13.5 MW, comprises three 4.5 MW wind turbines projected to generate 38 GWh of energy annually, while mitigating approximately 22,000 tons of CO2 emissions. Alongside the “Kukouli” wind farm, the complex includes the “Doukas” wind farm near Kleisoura, Kastoria, equipped with 5 wind turbines of 5.2 MW each. The “Doukas” station is anticipated to produce 68 GWh per year and prevent the emission of about 39,500 tons of CO2 annually. Construction on this site is advancing rapidly, with operations expected to commence before the year’s end. Ground was broken on both wind farms in the summer of 2022.

These projects complement PPC’s existing portfolio of renewable energy projects, totaling approximately 1.5 GW of installed capacity. “With roughly 1.8 GW of new RES projects currently under construction, PPC is aggressively advancing its green transformation through its wholly-owned subsidiary, PPC Renewables. Notable among these projects is the 550 MW solar power plant situated within the former lignite mines near Ptolemaida, one of Europe’s largest solar energy initiatives,” the announcement emphasizes.

Greece is committed to transforming its energy sector into a greener and more sustainable one, with a strong emphasis on leveraging wind energy. As part of its ambitious renewable energy goals, the country aims to significantly increase its reliance on wind power in the coming years. With projects like the KOUKOULI-DOUKAS wind farm complex in Western Macedonia, Greece is taking serious steps towards achieving a cleaner and more environmentally friendly energy future. Wind energy will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in this transition, contributing to the country’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change.

