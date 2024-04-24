x

April 24, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Economy

Greek Government Moves to Slash POS Transaction Fees

April 24, 2024
By Athens News Agency
POS System
A "Square" POS system. (Photo:Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash)

ATHENS – The Ministry of National Economy and Finance is pressing ahead with a legislative regulation, which it will submit to Parliament within the week or at the latest the following day, to slash the fees for POS transactions.

This government initiative was announced by the Minister of National Finance and Finance, Kostis Hatzidakis, in a recent interview on SKAI TV.

The minister acknowledged that various sectors, including kiosks, taxis, etc., had voiced fair concerns, particularly regarding commissions of 1%, even for transactions under €10.

He stated that these fees would be cut in half due to a lack of consensus among the involved parties that impose fees (banks, providers, and payment schemes), highlighting that the banks were the most cooperative in the discussions and were willing to implement reductions.

According to sources, a cap of 0.5% will be introduced for transactions in specific categories of businesses (mini markets, kiosks, taxis, etc.) and will not apply to all business activities.

Building on the aforementioned information, as emphasized by K. Hatzidakis, and in a bid to resolve the issue and prevent prolonged discussions, the government is moving forward with legislative action.

Regarding tax declarations, he also announced that Taxisnet will open within the week for the submission of tax declarations for individuals, following an announcement by the AADE on the commencement of the submission period for business declarations.

The deadline, he stated, extends this year until July 31, with no further extensions planned.

Finally, he revealed changes slated for 2025 concerning fines imposed on those who delay payment of annual traffic fees. Currently, a fine equal to the road tax is imposed from the first day of delay, but from next year, fines will be imposed progressively.

RELATED

Economy
Greek Economy Upgraded: S&P Signals Growth & Reform

ATHENS - S&P credit rating agency upgraded Greece’s outlook to 'positive' from 'stable' on Friday, April 19, 2024 while maintaining the investment-grade rating of BBB-.

Economy
Greece’s Wind Energy Revolution Takes Flight in Western Macedonia
Economy
Intrakat Group Posts €3M Net Profit, Triples Backlog, and Bolsters Financial Structure

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

A Palestinian Baby in Gaza is Born an Orphan in an Urgent Cesarean Section after an Israeli Strike

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Sabreen Jouda came into the world seconds after her mother left it.

ATHENS - The Ministry of National Economy and Finance is pressing ahead with a legislative regulation, which it will submit to Parliament within the week or at the latest the following day, to slash the fees for POS transactions.

ATHENS - According to the website capital.

ATHENS - Throughout 2023, Intrakat Group executed its strategic plan with remarkable success, witnessing robust performance across all business segments.

ATHENS - Athens International Airport once again secures top honors in Europe for its marketing prowess and market development initiatives, as recognized by airline voters in the over 20 million passengers category at the Routes Europe 2024 conference held in Aarhus, Denmark.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.