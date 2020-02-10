American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Neorion Shipyards Agreement

ATHENS – The agreement for the Neorion shipyards and that on the clawback and rebate of pharmaceutical companies are “two very important developments,” the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) said on Monday.

In a statement, AmCham referred to the signing of a preliminary collaboration between Onex Neorion Shipyards and Israel Shipyards Ltd, a strategic collaboration on “joint development of large-scale projects in the shipyard sector, especially the fact the construction part will be exclusively assumed by Onex Shipyards’ Greek facilities.” (The AmChams of Greece, Cyprus and Israel had signed a memorandum of understanding in 2019 for joint actions boosting trade and economy.)

The chamber also welcomed the Joint Ministerial Decision (KYA) on the offsetting of clawback and/or rebates of pharmaceutical companies with investments they carry out, particularly in production, research and clinical studies. The chamber had supported this outcome with proposals and actions that could boost investments for research in Greece, fighting brain drain and boosting the health system and services to Greek patients.