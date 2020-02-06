Delphi Economic Forum Shines and Shines Spotlight on Brighter Greek Prospects

ATHENS – Symeon G. Tsomokos, Founder and Chairman of the Delphi Economic Forum, hosted a press conference in Athens on February 5 highlighting the upcoming fifth iteration of the Forum, a four-day international conference that has become one of the world’s most respected gatherings of policy makers, scholars, and analysists.

Participants will gather on the slopes of magnificent Mt. Parnassos in the shadows of the renowned Delphi archaeological site March 5-8. The first two days will largely be devoted to global and regional matters, and the final two to Greece.

This year’s theme for the conference that examines crucial economic, social, and political issues on global, European, and Greek scales is Action with Vision. Tsomokos noted the 80 panels will reflect the “five pillars” of the conclave: Power Shifts and Geopolitics – Developments in the S.E. Mediterranean; The Future of European Union and the priorities of the new Commission; Disruptions and Future Trends – featuring discussions on technology and the 4th Industrial Revolution; Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Global Challenges; and Greece: Structural Reforms, Growth and Investments.

After Illustrating the Forum’s trademark teamwork by handing off some topics to his colleagues seated at the front of the Hotel Grande Bretagne ballroom packed with journalists, Tsomokos welcomed not only questions but criticisms, the second element that is essential for the continuing success of a complex endeavor that depends on persuading top global, European, and Greek officials to take time out of their hectic schedules to participate.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the President of Greece Prokopis Pavlopoulos will again speak at the forum, Tsomokos thanking the later at the press conference, “for his support from the start.”

He also highlighted and thanked in advance all sponsors and cooperating organizations, including the Onassis Foundation, which is assisting with cultural elements of the event. Tsomokos added “this year, the Onassis Foundation becomes a strategic programming partner and starts a new collaboration with the Forum within the context of the student hosting program, named the Delphi Fellowship Program by Onassis Foundation” which will make possible the participation of 200 students from all over Greece.

Since the Forum’s founding in 2016 through last year’s, the number of participants has grown from 732 to 2,900, topics went from 22 to 93, and the number of countries represented reached 32 from its beginning with seven. Last year, the United States sent the most representatives, 67.

The press conference demonstrated that Tsomokos kept his promise at the conclusion of last year’s Forum that “next year it will better than ever.”

The Forum’s press release noted that “for four consecutive days in 80 panels, more than 500 speakers, among which political personalities, world-class academics, entrepreneurs, and scientists from 35 countries will be cross-talking and sharing opinions, insight, innovative ideas, and their vision for the future and the developments on a regional and global level.”

Tsomokos emphasized the discussions on the side among policy makers and analysts are as important as the formal presentations.

Once again, there will be presentations and panels devoted to the Greek Diaspora with participants including Peter Poulos, Executive Director of The Hellenic Initiative (THI), Endy Zemenides, Executive Director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC), Mike Manatos of the Washington DC-based lobbying firm of Manatos and Manatos, Nicholas Larigakis, President of the American Hellenic Institute (AHI), and Drake Behrakis, Chair of the

National Hellenic Society.

Among the Greek-American presenters is the renowned founder of the MIT Media Lab Nicholas Negroponte.

Tsomokos told The National Herald, “this year we are bringing at least 90 speakers from the United States…and we are again bringing Diaspora leaders for discussions about how Greece and the Diaspora can best cooperate.” He also noted, “we went to Washington last December and we will go again this year,” believing that with the good start made by the Mistotakis government, potential Diaspora investors are looking more seriously than ever at Greece.

Visit www.delphiforum.gr for more information, the agenda, and the speakers’ list.