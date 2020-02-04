Pancyprian WIN Gala to Honor Tasoula Hadjitofi as Woman of the Year on March 6

NEW YORK – This year, the annual Pancyprian Association Women’s Initiative Network (WIN) Gala will be held on March 6 at the New York Hilton Club in Midtown Manhattan and honors author and champion of women and human rights, Tasoula Hadjitofi, as the 2020 Woman of the Year.

Hadjitofi’s book, The Icon Hunter, a memoir published by Pegasus Books in the United States, was recently translated and published in Cyprus and Greece. Hadjitofi is nominated by both Cyprus and Holland for the U.S. State Department International Woman of Courage award and will be present at the gala on March 6 to receive her award.

A portion of the proceeds of this year’s WIN Gala will go to Walk of Truth, a charitable organization that protects cultural heritage. More information on Walk of Truth is available online: walkoftruth.com.

WIN invites everyone to join them in honoring Hadjitofi for her courage to tell her story, fight for her right to return home, and the rights of others and their cultural heritage.The Pancyprian Association was founded in 1975 and is a not for profit organization with a 501(c)(3) status. It has focused its efforts on maintaining its cultural heritage and identity. The organization cooperates with other cultures to support cultural heritage through sports, the arts, and social justice.

The Pancyprian Association has six divisions: Athletic, Eleftheria Youth Soccer Teams, Women’s Initiative Network, Dance Division, Cultural Division, and Theatrical Division. The Pancyprian Association has branches in Florida and Washington, DC. The primary mission of the Pancyprian Association is to help educate Greek Cypriot American students and to keep our heritage and traditions alive. WIN – the Women’s Initiative Network, a division of The Pancyprian Association of America, serves as the philanthropic arm of the organization, promoting the advancement of women through networking and education, and focusing on charitable efforts pertaining to education, healthcare, the arts, and social justice. This year by honoring Tasoula Hadjitofi, The Icon Hunter, the organization highlights three of its initiatives simultaneously; the arts, education, and social justice.

More information is available on Facebook and via email: pancyprianwin@gmail.com.