New HCHC President Announces Changes

BOSTON – George M. Cantonis, President of Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology announced the appointment of Dr. Bruce Beck to the newly created position of Director of Enrollment Management. Dr. Beck has been interim Dean of Hellenic College since July 2018, during which time he has played a central role in developing enrollment strategies. Dr. Beck will retain his faculty appointments as Assistant Professor of New Testament at both Holy Cross and Hellenic College.

Replacing Dr. Beck as interim Dean of Hellenic College is Dr. Timothy Patitsas (MDiv 1994), who also teaches in both schools. He is Assistant Professor of Ethics at Holy Cross, offering courses on social ethics, bioethics, ethics, and theological aesthetics. Dr. Patitsas teaches required courses in the College, including in religious studies and business law.

In addition, Dr. James C. Skedros, Michael G. and Anastasia Cantonis Professor of Byzantine Studies and Professor of Early Christianity at Holy Cross, has been appointed Editor of The Greek Orthodox Theological Review.