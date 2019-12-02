The University of Chicago Launches New Center for Hellenic Studies

By Anthe Mitrakos December 2, 2019

Theodosios Kyriakidis of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, presents on the “Greeks of Asian Minor” at the University of Chicago's Center for Hellenic Studies Polyhedric Conference. (Photo by TNH/ Anthie Mitrakou)

CHICAGO – This academic year saw an exciting addition to the study of Hellenism, with the launch of the University of Chicago’s Center for Hellenic Studies, an interdisciplinary research center serving as a forum for researchers who examine various aspects of the Hellenic world.

Professor Anastasia Giannakidou, director of the Center for Hellenic Studies and professor of Linguistics at the University of Chicago, and Dr. Stefanos Katsikas, Associate Director and Assistant Instructional Professor of Modern Greek, spearheaded the establishment of the Center, after …

