Alki David’s Cloned Dog Saves Elderly Couple from Harm

MALIBU, CA – Alkiviades (Alki) David, the billionaire of Greek-Cypriot descent, was involved in an incident on November 15 with a malfunctioning drone which injured his hand and might have injured an elderly couple on the beach in Malibu had it not been for his cloned dog, named Mini Vader, the UK’s Daily Star Online reported.

The dog cost David $144,000 to have cloned at Dr. Olof Olsson’s Korean-based cloning lab SwissX, the Daily Star reported, adding that “David says that he bought a ‘huge’ drone and was flying it on Malibu Beach in California on Friday… but it malfunctioned and he lost control of it.”

The drone was falling towards the elderly couple, David told the Daily Star, “It was speeding for them and that beast is like a helicopter.”

He continued, “A lovely old couple were walking along the beach, having a romantic moment, I suddenly realized the out-of-control drone was shooting straight for them. The propellers were spinning hard and I had a terrifying image of what was about to unfold. I raced down the beach towards them but thankfully the dogs, Vader and his perfect young clone Mini Vader, were ahead of me. Mini Vader caught my eye and somehow seemed knew what to do. Just before the drone came down on the back of the heads of the couple Mini Vader leapt like a kangaroo and caught the underneath of the drone. He pushed it towards me and I reached out. Unfortunately, it hit my hands hard and there was blood shooting everywhere,” the Daily Star reported.

David grabbed the drone and got severe cuts on his hand.

He told the Daily Star, “The funny thing is the couple kept walking on, oblivious of the miracle, this all happened behind them so they’d no idea of the comical horror unfolding – or that the angels were smiling on them. Mini Vader may have cost me a fortune, he is the world’s most perfect clone, but he has paid back every cent back because he saved their lives. My hands paid the price. The doctor said one centimeter higher and the blades would have severed key nerves, rendering my fingers useless.”

His girlfriend, Leila, raced him to the hospital, he said, “She was amazing and made sure I didn’t lose too much blood. The dogs were barking and upset, we all travelled together. I immediately went in for surgery. I had ten stitches, two areas had to be stitched. I’m strong like Donkey Kong,” the Daily Star reported.