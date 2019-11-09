FM Dendias: After the Berlin Wall, Time for the ‘Nicosia Wall’ to Come Down as Well

ATHENS- Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias drew a parallel between divided Germany and the occupied northern part of the island of Cyprus, in a statement commemorating the fall of the Berlin Wall on his private Twitter account on Saturday.

“Thirty years ago, the Berlin Wall came down and a great country stopped being divided in two. Let us hope the time has come at last for the ‘Nicosia Wall’ to come down and the last divided capital city to be unified,” Dendias said, referring to the Cyprus capital.

30 χρόνια πριν το τείχος του Βερολίνου έπεσε και μια μεγάλη χώρα έπαψε να είναι διαιρεμένη. Ας ελπίσουμε ότι ήρθε επιτέλους η ώρα να πέσει το «τείχος της Λευκωσίας» και να ενωθεί η τελευταία διαιρεμένη πρωτεύουσα.