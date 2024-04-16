x

Iranian Drone Attack on Israel Ramps Up Security On Cyprus, UK Bases

April 16, 2024
By The National Herald
A model of a missile is carried by Iranian demonstrators as minarets and dome of a mosque is seen at background during an anti-Israeli gathering at the Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in Tehran, Iran, Monday, April 15, 2024. World leaders are urging Israel not to retaliate after Iran launched an attack involving hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

NICOSIA – Cyprus – home to United Kingdom military bases where fighter jets were used to help defend Israel from an Iranian attack using missiles and drones – has stepped up security on the island amid fears the Middle East conflict could worsen.

Iran’s attack, to which Israel said it would respond despite calls from the United States to show restraint, came during the ongoing Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip in a hunt for Hamas terrorists who killed more than 100 people in raiding Israel in October, 2023.

The British newspaper The Independent said precautions were being taken on Cyprus where British fighter jets taking off from RAF Akrotiri shot down a number of Iranian drones fired at targets in Israel, said UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Cypriot government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said hat the country’s National Security Council is in constant session and Nicosia is taking “all measures” for its security but didn’t specify if they were only around the UK bases.

Asked about any security concerns in Cyprus, he said there were no indications, according to Cypriot English language news website in-cyprus.com. President Nikos Christodoulides, said the country wasn’t involved in the UK bases involvement.

But he said the UK also didn’t provide any warning that its bases would be used and if that brought worries that other areas of the island could be at risk for retaliations, the British – the island’s former Colonial ruler – not needing permission.

New York Greek Independence Parade Honors 1821 and Grim Anniversary for Cyprus (Vid & Pics)

NEW YORK – The New York Greek Independence Parade on Fifth Avenue, commemorating the 203rd anniversary of the Greek Revolution of 1821, was held in an atmosphere of emotion and pride on April 14.

