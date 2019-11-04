Syracuse AHEPA Chapter 37 Increases 2019 Membership by 63%

SYRACUSE, NY – Syracuse AHEPA Chapter 37 held an initiation ceremony at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church in Syracuse on October 19.

The chapter achieved an increase of 63% in membership for 2019. District 6 Governor Lou Katsos presented the Governor Service Award to Mike Labatos, President of AHEPA 37.

The event was well attended with Region 3 Supreme Governor Tom Dushas, Sons of Pericles Supreme President Paul Pavalkos, Governor Katsos, Secretary Chris Pappis, and Past District Governor Demi Pamboukes, and Brothers from throughout the district.