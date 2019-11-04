Syracuse AHEPA Chapter 37 Increases 2019 Membership by 63%

By TNH Staff November 4, 2019

Left to right: District 6 Secretary Chris Pappis, District 6 Governor Lou Katsos, President and District 6 Director of Veterans Michael Labatos, Supreme Governor Tom Dushas, and Treasurer Andrew Miledonis. Photo: Andrew Miledonis

SYRACUSE, NY – Syracuse AHEPA Chapter 37 held an initiation ceremony at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church in Syracuse on October 19.

The chapter achieved an increase of 63% in membership for 2019. District 6 Governor Lou Katsos presented the Governor Service Award to Mike Labatos, President of AHEPA 37.

The event was well attended with Region 3 Supreme Governor Tom Dushas, Sons of Pericles Supreme President Paul Pavalkos, Governor Katsos, Secretary Chris Pappis, and Past District Governor Demi Pamboukes, and Brothers from throughout the district.

Seated (left to right): Greg Miledonis, Dennis Kiriazides, Mike Papapanu, Fr. David Smith, Supreme Governor Tom Dushas, District 6 Governor Lou Katsos, President and District 6 Director of Veterans Michael Labatos, District 6 Secretary Chris Pappis, Steve Raptis, Past District Governor Demi Pamboukes, and Treasurer Andrew Miledonis. Standing: (left to right): Philip Georgakopoulos, George Sakellariou, George Pappis, Stavros Tamoutselis, Albany 140 President Mike Koutsourades, John Elovaris, Skyler Laughlin, Nicholas Nemezis, Frederick Zimmerman, Archie Potamianos, Jason Labatos, Spyros Lostaros, Chris Shiomos, Peter Manolakos, George Papastratis, Secretary Peter Panels, James Telonis, and Anastasios Stefos. Photo: Chris Pappis
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available