Memory Eternal for Presbytera Emily Harakas

Spring Hill, FL – Presbytera Emily G. Harakas, 88, passed away peacefully at her home. She was the loving and caring wife of Protopresbyter Stanley Harakas who made great contributions to the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America as a priest and also to Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology as professor and Dean.

The late presbytera Emily was the author of several books of Orthodox Christian Meditation, including Through the Church Year with the Fathers. She was active in the Orthodox Church’s Philanthropic organization Philoptohos, holding several offices over the years. She is predeceased by son Spyridon and daughter Katherine Mary. Survivors include her loving husband, Rev. Dr. Stanley S. Harakas, sons, Demetrios and George, daughter, Angelica, and seven grandchildren.

Visitation was held on September 25 at Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church of Spring Hill FL and her Funeral Service took place there on September 26. Interment followed at Grace Memorial Gardens, Hudson, FL.