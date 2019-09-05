Schenectady AHEPA 125 Hosts 3rd Annual Hudson River Boat Cruise

SCHENECTADY, NY – AHEPA Chapter 125 of Schenectady, NY presented its 3rd Annual Hudson River Boat Cruise on August 24 hosted by the chapter members and officers including President Fillipos ‘Phil’ Menagias, Vice President James Gaminde, Secretary Greg Sokaris, and Treasurer Chris Euripidou.

On board along with Schenectady AHEPA Chapter 125, some 60 or so members and families from the Albany-Schenectady-Troy Tri-City AHEPA fellowship cruised along the scenic and historic Hudson River on Dutch Apple Cruises’ Dutch Apple II. AHEPA District 6 Secretary Chris Pappis was also in attendance.

The Dutch Apple II pushed off from its dock, right next to the USS Slater, at 141 Broadway in Albany, NY and headed South along the Hudson River before returning to its Hudson Riverfront home some three hours later. On board, cruise and party goers were able to dance and socialize, as well as partake of a buffet dinner that featured a Mediterranean Tossed Salad, Pita Bread, Baked Ziti, Spanakopita (Greek Spinach Pie), Stuffed Mushrooms, Buffalo Wings, Oven Roasted Potatoes, a cake from the Capital District’s and Schenectady City’s famed Blue Rose Cheesecake and Bake Shop, as well as pastries and baklava from Colonie’s Farmer Boy Diner & Restaurant.

To top off the evening, a raffle for prizes was held to award dinners, gift certificates, a $200 6-bottle Firstleaf Wine package, and a $300 Acer Chromebook courtesy of Schenectady AHEPA Chapter 125 member Bill Manikas. All-in-all, the Schenectady AHEPA Chapter 125’s 3rd Annual Hudson River Boat Cruise and raffle was another successful undertaking in helping to raise money for Schenectady and Capital District Community Projects and Scholarships that AHEPA supports and encourages.