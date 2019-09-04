Another Successful Greek Festival at St. George of Lynn

BOSTON – The good weather, the well-organized preparation, the traditional Greek hospitality, and the tasty Greek food and pastries were the ingredients for another successful Greek Festival at the historic St. George parish in Lynn, MA.

The Festival is considered one of the most important cultural events of the city of Lynn. Thousands of Greek-Americans and fellow American citizens from Lynn, Salem, Revere, Peabody, Lowell, Boston, and other New England cities visited the Festival and showed their support for the parish …