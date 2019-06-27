Navarino Challenge 2019 Goes Green, Supports Three NGOs

ATHENS – The 7th Navarino Challenge will be held from October 11-13 this year in Messinia at Costa Navarino and continues to innovate with a roster of environmentally friendly activities.

Navarino Challenge supports the sacred goal of combating childhood obesity through exercise and awareness of the benefits of a Mediterranean diet.

With a view to adopting a more eco-friendly strategy, the organizers: a) have declared the start and end points of the Navarino Dunes runways as strictly smoke-free areas, b) have declared the beautiful Voidokilia beach, where the runners cross, as strictly plastic-free, c) will offer participants an eco-friendly bag by Luanvi, the event’s official sports supplier.

This year, the event will further promote charity by supporting: a) the Institute of Preventive Medicine, Environmental and Occupational Health, Prolepsis with a program on Food Aid and Promotion of Healthy Nutrition, DIATROFI.

Additionally, the Captain Vasilis and Carmen Konstantakopoulos Foundation will support b) WWF Hellas and c) Karkinaki. All participants can contribute any sum they wish through the GivenGain online platform.

As part of this year’s Navarino Challenge, Barney Spender and Roddy Gibson’s award-winning documentary The Road to Sparta which recounts the effort of four runners, including Greek-American ultramarathon Dean Karnazes (who participated with the Navarino Challenge Support Team) to run the Sparthathlon race, will be screened at the Agora, Costa Navarino, on Friday, October 11.

Running routes

Participants can choose between the top-of-the-range Ford Go Further Greek Half-Marathon (21.1km), 10km by PlantBox, and 5km (running & dynamic walking). Starting from the Navarino Dunes of Costa Navarino, professional and amateur athletes will run along the coast to Pylos, crossing the beautiful Voidokilia beach, following the Homeric trail that Telemachos traced for Odysseus in King Nestor’s land. It is the only trail run that combines soil, sand, and asphalt.

On the same day, the children’s 1km course will take place. The routes have been planned by the former marathon runner, current classic marathon course national record holder, running coach and director of All About Running, Nikos Polias. The event includes race timing for all runners.

The olive tree, a key symbol of Ancient Greece, the Olympic Games, of the Mediterranean diet, and of Messinia in particular, is given its due place of honor at the Navarino Challenge. Peloponnese-based PlantBox, the award-winning team at the Athens Startup Awards, will offer an original olive tree package to each participant. Participants will also receive high quality cosmetics by Messinian Spa, a range of cosmetics based on Kalamata olive oil, and other natural Greek products.

The running routes may be viewed in the following video: https://youtu.be/WCuXpo5Mh1Y.

More details about the Ford Go Further Greek Half-Marathon route is available online in the following video: https://youtu.be/Ii0aQfPlc5k

Accommodation Packages at The Westin Resort Costa Navarino

Navarino Challenge participants who have booked their package at The Westin Resort Costa Navarino, taking part in the main events (running, swimming) can also enjoy the full program that includes more than 20 sporting activities.

The first 50 to book their package at The Westin Resort Costa Navarino receive a chance to win free participation in the Authentic Athens Marathon 5km race on Sunday November 10.

More information on accommodation packages can be found on:

http://www.navarinochallenge.com/accommodation-packages-2019

Registration continues for running and swimming

Entries for the award-winning sporting event are underway and interested parties can take part by completing the special form available at the following link: http://activemedia.com.gr/product/navarino-challenge-2019/. Pre-sale is also available online via www.viva.gr or by phone at 11876 as well as at all Viva pre-sale points.

For more information on accommodation packages in the region visit VitaNTravel: http://vitantravel.gr/

Samsung is the official technology partner for another year. Official sponsors of the event are Ford Motor Hellas and the Natural Mineral Water “Vikos”.

Luanvi is the official sports supplier of the event for one more year.

Official supporters are Poseidonia, Municipality of Pylos-Nestor and PlantBox. Messinian Spa is the Official Beauty Partner for the first time. Partners of the event are Pylos Poems, Fysiotek Sports Lab, Athens Easy Transfers.

Avance Rent A Car is the official rental partner.

National Geographic is the strategic partner of the event and 24 Media its premium media partner.

Navarino Challenge has joined the Greek actions of the #BeactiveHellas 2019 program of the European Commission and is under the auspices of the General Secretariat of Sports.

The event is held under the auspices of the Greek National Tourism Organization with the approval of the Hellenic Swimming Federation.

Navarino Challenge is co-organized by Costa Navarino, The Westin Resort Costa Navarino and Active Media Group with the support of the Municipalities of Pylos-Nestor and Trifilia.

Athletic Partners: Explore Messinia, FitnessArt, Navarino Golf Academy, Navarino Outdoors, Navarino Racquet Academy, Pilates by Mandy, Red Swim Academy, Swim Academy, Triantafyllidis Beach Arena, and Vizantinos target sport club.