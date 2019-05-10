Letter to the Editor: On Angry Online Comments

To the Editor:

I am a longtime subscriber to the print and online editions of The National Herald and was recently reading some of the comments on the website and was shocked by how angry some of the readers are. Maybe they should take a break from reading the news if it infuriates them so much. It can’t be good for their health to continually rant and rave and find such fault with the articles and the content of the newspaper and the online edition. A nice vacation somewhere would probably do them a world of good. Maybe getting out in the sunshine and talking to people in person or taking up a hobby or activity would give them a new perspective on life and they could let go of the negative thoughts and feelings that they express in the comments.

If there is so much wrong with the world, why not go out and change it? Ranting about conspiracies and the status quo may bring some attention to the issues, but after all the repetitive comments over and over again, all anyone can see is someone shouting. The meaning of the words is lost. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but I can’t understand why anyone would think yelling gets their point across any better than expressing themselves calmly and in a rational manner. What ever happened to civility? How do we expect the world to change for the better when we can’t even improve ourselves as individuals?

Costas V. Perdikopoulos

San Diego, CA