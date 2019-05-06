Letter to the Editor: Request for Timely Coverage

To the Editor:

Christos Anesti!

I have been receiving the National Herald for quite some time now. Your articles are often interesting though the paper does not come in a timely way and most of the events are long over with by the time we receive it.

One event that will be taking place in Chicago, on June 9th, is the commemoration of the massacre that took place in Distomo of Boeotia on June 10th of 1944. It is beyond human imagination as to how those innocent people were massacred by the Nazis in a short period of time. Much has been written about it, a movie was made, Song for Argyris, and the town is still waiting for reparations from Germany, Distomo was not alone. Greece suffered, not only from the Nazi occupation, but the civil war that followed it. We cannot allow these tragedies to be forgotten.

The National Hellenic Museum of Chicago, IL will be hosting the program on June 9th. Timely coverage by your newspaper might be in order.

Thank you.

Georgia S. Mitchell

Northbrook, IL