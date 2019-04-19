Panagiotis Makrias, Founder of Estiator Magazine, Has Died

NEW YORK – Panagiotis (Peter) Makrias, founder and editor of the monthly magazine Estiator, has died.

The late Makrias was editor-in-chief of Ethnikos Kyrikas (EK) (National Herald) for almost twenty years until 1979. He was a close associate of the newspaper’s former publisher Babis Marketos.

Makrias then went into magazine editing and for the past 32 years he ran Estiator, which specializes in the catering and restaurant industry.

Founded in 1988, Estiator (The Restaurateur) is the only magazine with a national circulation addressed to Greek-Americans in the foodservice industry (restaurants, coffee shops, pizzerias, cafes, and bars). Written by industry professionals, the magazine informs and educates the restaurant operator.