Our Everyday Greek: 25 Greek Words you Already Know from English Words Ending in –logy

If you know the meaning of English words ending in -logy, which you most probably do, then you know more Greek words than you think. The first compound of English words ending in -logy is also a Greek word. From cosmo-logy you know the Greek word κόσμος, the world, the people, from theo-logy you know Θεός, God, from ecclesiology you know εκκλησία, the church, from hematology you know αίμα, the blood, from gynecology you know γυναίκα, the woman, from neurology …