NHM Greek Independence Day Family Celebration

CHICAGO – On Saturday, March 23, the National Hellenic Museum will hold its annual Greek Independence Day Family Celebration.

The program features students in the NHM Greek Language Program performing songs, acting in historical plays, and reciting poems all in Greek.

The program concludes with each class performing a classic Greek dance. In addition to these incredible performances, children and their families will have the opportunity to meet Hoplite soldiers and make arts and crafts inspired by Greek Independence Day.

The afternoon continues with refreshments and open Greek dancing, according to NHM’s press release..