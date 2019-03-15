Greek Independence Day Celebration at Rhode Island State House

BOSTON – The annual celebration of the war of Greek Independence that ended 400 years of Turkish occupation will be celebrated for the 27th year at the Rhode Island State House on Tuesday, March 26.

The first part of the celebration will be from 4:30 to 5:30 PM in the Chamber of the Senate where the Greek-American state senator for Rhode Island Leonidas Raptakis will speak about Greece and its struggle for independence and will introduce an official proclamation which will be adopted by vote by the Senate.

In the proclamation Raptakis will mention the greatness and uniqueness of Hellenic Civilization, the continuous violations by Turkey of religious freedom and the rights of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Constantinople, the Halki Seminary which continues to be closed since 1971, and the illegal occupation of Cyprus.

The Greek flag will be placed on the official flagpole of the State House from where it will be seen all over the city since the State House is situated on a hill which is visible from many parts of Providence. Greek flags will also be on display in the Senate chamber and in the corridors of the State House.

The second part of the celebration will take place in Room 22, the official event room, where the officials of the State House and the city of Providence will deliver messages and speeches.

The pupils of the Greek Afternoon Schools of the three Greek Orthodox parishes in Rhode Island, Annunciation of Cranston, Assumption of Pawtucket, and St. Spyridon of Newport, will recite patriotic poems while dressed in colorful traditional costumes.

A reception and a Greek buffet will follow at 6 PM in the Community Hall of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox parish in Cranston, RI located at 175 Oaklawn Avenue.