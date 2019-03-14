The 5th Annual Loukoumi Dance Party & Make A Difference Awards May 19

NEW YORK – The 5th Annual Loukoumi Dance Party & Make A Difference Awards take place on Sunday, May 19, 5-9 PM at Mulino’s at Lake Isle Country Club, 660 White Plains Road in Eastchester, NY. This year’s Inspiration Award will be presented to Grammy Award-winning legend Gloria Gaynor, best known for her hit song, I Will Survive.

Loukoumi Make A Difference Awards will also be presented to The Sweet Treat Girls, The Mint Brothers, The Hellenic American Academy, The Immaculate Conception School, Our Lady of Grace School, St. Paul School, The Waverly School, Julia Arditi and Malia Hernandez, and Sammy Cook.

The Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization formed with the consent of the New York State Department of Education to teach children to make a difference in their lives and the lives of others. Loukoumi, a fluffy little lamb, is the main character from the Loukoumi book series that wants to make the world a better place. The Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation seeks to teach children to follow Loukoumi’s lead and to make a positive difference.

More information is available online: www.loukoumifoundation.org.