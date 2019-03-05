Georgos Greek Wines Official Sponsor at UCLA’s IoES Hollywood for Science Gala

LOS ANGELES – In the flurry of events taking place in the run-up to the annual Oscars celebration, UCLA presented its annual Institute of the Environment & Sustainability (IoES) Hollywood for Science Gala which honored world-renowned leaders in the environment on February 21. Georgos Greek Wines was the official wine sponsor of the event.

Guests at the event had an opportunity to drink Georgos Greek wine, Greece’s most premium and innovative wine brand. The Hollywood for Science Gala is an annual event gathering global leaders in philanthropy, entertainment, and business in order to support UCLA’s IoES. The institute strives to combat climate change, pollution, and deforestation.

Honoring Barbra Streisand and Giselle Bundchen, the event was title sponsored by Chopard and presented by event chairs Milutin Gatsby, Lawrence Bender, and Alexandria Jackson. Hosted by Jeanne and Tony Pritzker at their home in Bel Air, the evening featured performances by Lauryn Hill and CeeLo Green, along with a live auction and science demonstrations. All proceeds supported UCLA’s environmental research, education and outreach programs.

The IoES Hollywood for Science Gala was co-chaired by a number of leading entertainment industry figures including Gerard Butler, Courteney Cox, Anjelica Huston, Adriana Lima, Laurence Fishburne, Robin Thicke, Lyn and Norman Lear, Nina Dobrev, Andy Garcia, Angela Lindvall, Taylor Hill, Maryna Lunchuk, and Isabeli Fontana. Also in attendance were Tom Brady, Josh Brolin, Petra Nemcova, Jasmine Tookes, Julia Jones, Donna Karan, Jasper Paakonen, Jose Canseco, Todd Morgan and Rosanna Arquette, Robert Davi, Kevin Kwan and Tan Kheng Hua.

Georgos Greek Wines are made from Greek fruit and handcrafted in Sonoma, CA. Georgos Greek wines know that part of making great wines is caring for the land and the people that make the wines with sustainable practices in place (i.e. dry farmed vineyards) and triple-sorting of grapes for care and quality. UCLA’s institute of the Environment & Sustainability event was a great fit with their philosophy.

Georgos Greek Wines are made with imported premium Greek fruit, derived from family vineyards, and then the wines are handcrafted in Sonoma by winemaker Robert Rex who was named 2018 Winemaker of the year at the 11th annual American Fine Wine Competition & Gala on May 5 in south Florida. Currently, Georgos has brought five, small-batch super-premium Greek wines to market, available direct from the winery online: georgoswine.com, at Whole Foods in Northern California, and at fine restaurants and hotels in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

More information about UCLA’s IoES Hollywood for Science Gala is available online: https://www.ioes.ucla.edu/event/ioes-hollywood-for-science-gala/.