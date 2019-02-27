$10,000 Donation from AHEPA to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

WASHINGTON – The AHEPA organization’s special fund, Cooley’s Anemia Foundation, donated $10,000 to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This institution is one of the leading children’s research hospitals which has the explicit aim to find cures for challenging children’s cancers and other serious, life-threatening illnesses.

St. Jude’s Hospital is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. AHEPA President George Lukas and the head of the special anemia fund, Ike Gulas, said that this donation from AHEPA is a prime example of the organization’s continued commitment to medical research.

AHEPA representatives handed the check to Richard Patterson, senior representative of St. Jude’s.

According to Mr. Gulas, the donation to St. Jude’s is for hematological research, and more specifically, for cell therapy research to treat Mediterranean anemia. The head researcher is Dr Mitchell J. Weiss.

Mr. Gulas said, “AHEPA is proud to support this great research undertaking to find the cure and treatment of Mediterranean anemia at the St. John’s Hospital”.

He added that,”AHEPA will continue to work to provide information on this disease and will not stop until the goal of finding a viable treatment is achieved. This goal can be achieved with the support and assistance of our Community for medical research. We sincerely thank Aleen Sirgany and Ashley Trotter from the hospital who organized our visit there.”

Additionally, the AHEPA delegation was guided around the facilities of St. Jude’s Hospital. Mr. George Loukas and Mr. Ike Gulas accompanied AHEPA governor Peter Nassos and the organization’s executive director, Basil N. Mossaidis.

The hospital continues the tradition, vision, and mandate of founder Danny Thomas whose vision was to never deny treatment to any child due to race, color, religion, or their family’s inability to pay.