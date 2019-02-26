Toronto Community Celebrates the Feast of St. Philothei

TORONTO – The Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society of the Metropolis of Toronto and All Canada recently celebrated the feast day of its patron Saint Philothei. Seventeen priests along with Metropolitan Sotirios and Deacon Christos Voulgaris held an evening Divine Liturgy for the feast at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, where there is a chapel in the saint’s honor.

During the Divine Liturgy, Deacon Christos Voulgaris was ordained to the Priesthood by Metropolitan Sotirios.

The Church of Saint Nicholas was filled to capacity. Present were Consul General of Greece to Canada, Victor Maligoudis, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the President of the Ladies Philoptochos of Canada, Mrs. S. Rassias, the presidents of all the Philoptochos chapters of Toronto and surrounding areas, and hundreds of pious Christians.

Deacon Christos Voulgaris spoke movingly and Metropolitan Sotirios answered in a fatherly way about the high calling and spiritual charisma of the holy priesthood.

After the Divine Liturgy, a dinner was held at the hall of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis, which was attended by four hundred and fifty persons. Unfortunately, almost as many had to leave due to lack of space.

The reception was organized by the parish priest, Fr. Filip Pappas, the President of the Community of Saint Nicholas, Mrs. Sotiropoulou, the Board of Directors, and the Ladies Philoptochos.

Only Evangelos Sotiropoulos, Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, spoke during the reception. He referred to St. Philothei, the work of the Ladies Philoptochos in Canada and the archpastoral ministry of Metropolitan Sotirios. As his birthday coincides with the Feast of St. Philothei, he remarked that he does not celebrate either birthdays or anniversaries, but asks all Christians to pray for him and the Church in Canada.