Sembos on “When a Dog is More than a Dog”

Dear Editor,

I just finished reading, “When a dog is more than a dog”, and I have to admit a tear ran down my face. It was written with such compassion and sensitivity that I cannot but admire and feel love for the author. That he welcomed his children’s puppy says it all. He is a loving, caring, good parent.

While in Greece, two summers ago, my daughter, Sophia, had seen so many stray, desperate dogs in Athens. She felt she had to do something, anything. So, with some help from other animal rescuers, she arranged to have six stray dogs brought to the U.S. and were adopted, immediately; two live right in her neighborhood. All were adopted well. The families send her photos on the computer and keep her updated on their lives. It is so gratifying to see how happy these dogs are, finally.

While in Athens, she visited with a British woman who runs a rescue that takes care of cat colonies in Athens, feeding them, having them spayed/neutered, and getting them shots and vet care when needed. On the day my daughter assisted the volunteer on her feeding rounds, a Greek man approached, screaming, cursing, threatening to call the police. The police, familiar with the situation and well aware of the rescue and their work, were patient with the man and tried to reason with him before leaving the scene.

Here, Sophia has, successfully, adopted out over 94 cats after carefully investigating each adoptee. She has three of her own but continues to rescue kittens when someone reports having found them. How heartening it is to know there are people like the author of the article in The National Herald. He has my admiration and best wishes. He understands that animals feel pain, hunger, desperation and hurt as people do, except that people can complain and seek help. Animals cannot. Again, my sincere thanks for that touching article. P.S. Sissy, my cat, sends her regards, too.

Phyllis ‘Kiki’ Sembos