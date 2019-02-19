Carol Contos and Daughter Nicole Contos Liakeas to Be Honored

NEW YORK – Carol Contos and daughter Nicole Contos Liakeas will be honored, separately, at upcoming events for their contributions to the community. Carol Contos will be honored by the newly-reestablished Daughters of Penelope Manhattan Chapter on March 9. Her daughter, Nicole Contos Liakeas, is one of Philo4Thought’s 2019 Honorees on May 15. The family roots are in Nisyros.

Philo4Thought CEO & Founder Chris Salboudis said, “Both women are remarkable contributors to the community and they do so with a true grace, dignity and kindness that should be celebrated, especially in today’s society.”

The Manhattan chapter of Daughters of Penelope, Evryklea #36, invites all to join them for their special Woman of the Year event at Kellari Restaurant on Saturday, March 9, 12 PM.

Celebrating outstanding women of New York, the event coincides with International Woman’s Day. This year, the organization honors Carol Contos for her tireless efforts and invaluable contributions to the Greek American community and her dedication to the Hellenic ideals and causes.

Tickets for the luncheon are $65 for members, $75 for non-members.

For further information, contact the chapter’s treasurer Jeannie Kouros at 917-642-5633.

Nicole Contos Liakeas will be honored on May 15 at Philo4Thought’s Annual Spring Community and Technology Symposium in New York. This year marks Philo4Thought’s 10th year of philanthropic outreach and community service. The event includes discussions about innovative advancements in STEM professions and the ways in which science and technology can be applied to bring new and improved resources to our increasingly global Hellenic community.

Nicole Contos founded Smooth Synergy in 2002, creating one of the first medical spas in New York City and coining the term “cosmedical spa.” With a passion for empowering women and men to find confidence in their own bodies, she created a successful business tailored to providing an inviting and personal experience for each and every customer. Just three years after she established Smooth Synergy, Contos added to her repertoire by formulating her own line of medical-grade, paraben-free skincare products. Alongside her husband Dr. George Liakeas, the medical spa’s resident doctor, she has spent the last 16 years nurturing a warm environment that makes everyone who walks through the doors feel like family.

More information about Philo4Thought’s Community and Technology Symposium are available online: www.philo4thought.org/p4t-stem-ventures.