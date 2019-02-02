Man Convicted for the Killings of the Savopoulos Family Gets 4 Life Sentences

WASHINGTON – A man who murdered four people -three members of the Savvas Savopoulos family and their housekeeper – in their home in an upscale neighbourhood of Washington DC has been sentenced to life in prison without parole, wrote BBC.

Daron Wint’s “conduct was heinous, atrocious and cruel,” said Judge Juliet McKenna during his sentencing hearing.

Wint, 37, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the killings of the sisters’ father, Savvas Savopoulos, 46; their mother, Amy, 47; their 10-year-old brother, Philip; and Veralicia “Vera” Figueroa, the family’s 57-year-old housekeeper, wrote Washington Post.

The sentencing followed several emotional statements read in court from the family members of the victims, including from the two Savopoulos daughters who were away at boarding school at the time of the killings, wrote Wtop.com.

In letters read in court, the two sisters described how their lives were shattered by the killings.

“We toured cemeteries instead of colleges and searched for the perfect coffin instead of the perfect prom dresses,” Katerina Savapoulos wrote in her letter, which was read by a victim’s advocate. She did not attend the sentencing.

The sisters also read deeply personal anecdotes about their mother, father and little brother.

“My parents were my best friends. I came to them in the good and the bad times,” Abigail Savopoulos said. “They were my biggest supporters and my strongest advocates. My parents loved each other more than any other couple I ever met. They taught me what true love looked like.”