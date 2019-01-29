Letter to the Editor: SNF Applauded for Supporting Film Series

Τo the Editor,

I want to share with you something quite interesting that happened last night at the Museum of the Moving Image. Our monthly screenings there have been an enormous success, one sell out after another.

Yesterday (Jan. 27), huge crowds turned out to see the documentary MARIA BY CALLAS. At the day’s second showing of the film (6 pm), the moment the name of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation appeared on screen as the major benefactor of the Hellenic Film Society, the audience broke out into prolonged applause.

I have never seen this happen in my more than 12 years of film festival work.

The audience response was so spontaneous and, I believe, heartfelt, a way of thanking a sponsor for making possible the opportunity to see Greek programming at the formidable museum theater. Knowing that people recognize facilitators of cultural events is very important to me.

I feel very good about what happened, and I want you to know it.

Jimmy DeMetro