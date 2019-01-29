James Demetro on Callas Film & Screenings at the Museum of the Moving Image

NEW YORK – On January 27, the Hellenic Film Society USA presented two screenings of Maria By Callas, the first feature length documentary to tell the life story of the legendary Greek-American opera singer entirely in her own words at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria. Hellenic Film Society USA President James Demetro, spoke with The National Herald about the screenings, the film itself, and the Always on Sunday film series which is drawing crowds to enjoy Greek …