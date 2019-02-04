Despite Losing Co-Owner, Brooklyn’s Kellogg’s Diner Keeps Cooking

When her husband Christos Siderakis died last April, his wife Irene moved from staying at home with their children to running the iconic Williamsburg, Brooklyn Kellogg’s diner they bought in 2013 from Anthony, Frank, and Fotis Fiotodimitrakis, three brothers from Crete that ran it since the 1970s – and who still own the building today.

The final breakup scene in Girls, the HBO show that is most associated with the gentrification of Williamsburg, takes place in one of its booths. Kellogg’s is also a remnant of the disappearing all-day, all-night Greek diner, Bedford + Bowery wrote in a report on how popular it is.

With the neighborhood’s gentrification now fully satirized, people keep coming to Kellogg’s to eat. “I’m probably the only woman who owns a diner in New York,” she said. “But I can do nothing except go forward.”