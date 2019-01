Dear Mr. Kalmoukos: We read your recent article on Hellenic College/Holy Cross and would like to bring to your attention that Leadership 100 has offered a total $20,403,617 for scholarships since 2000. We have just completed our second $10 million grant and the scholarship program is up for renewal in 2019. Thank you. In His Service,

Argyris Vassiliou

Chairman, Leadership 100

Stamford, CT