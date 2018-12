NEW YORK – Order of AHEPA issued a statement condemning a bomb attack outside private Greek television station Skai early Monday, causing extensive damage but no injuries.

“We strongly condemn the bomb attack on @skaigr HQs, which also houses @ekathimerini. We are grateful there were no reported injuries. An attack upon a free press cannot be tolerated & we call for the perpetrators to be brought swiftly to justice,” Order of AHEPA says via its official Twitter account.