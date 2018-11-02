Loukoumi Good Deed Bus Rescheduled for November 3

NEW YORK – Due to last week’s inclement weather, the Loukoumi Good Deed Bus will be making its stops on Saturday, November 3.

BUS STOP #1 – 10 AM-2 PM Astoria Park, Queens:

Join us as we clean up Astoria Park. Kids on our bus will start at 10 Am followed by St. Demetrios School students at 11:30. In between at 11 AM the Queens Library will be reading good deed themed books on the lawn. Meet us at the Parking Lot near 19th Street and Hoyt Avenue North. Our bus stop sponsor Ford Lincoln of Queens will be showcasing the all new Lincoln line-up of cars including the Lincoln Navigator. For every test drive Lincoln has agreed to donate up to $30 per person to The Loukoumi Foundation (up to a total donation of $8,000). Join us to clean a park, read a good book, and drive a great car!

BUS STOP #2 – 1-3 PM Fordham University in the Bronx: Join us on Family Weekend, together with Fordham Kiwanis and Up ’til dawn, and make a card and donate $1 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

BUS STOP #3 – Broadway’s Come from Away in Manhattan: The Loukoumi Good Deed Bus will be presenting the Producers of the Tony Award winning play “Come From Away” with a Loukoumi Make A Difference Award and also delivering letters to them from the kids for the 9/11 Tribute Museum. (This stop is open to bus riders only but if you would like to make a card please give them to us at one of the bus stops and we will deliver.)

More information is available online: loukoumifoundation.org.