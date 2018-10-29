Aristotle Saturday Greek School in Niles, IL Celebrates Oxi Day (Video)

NILES, IL – The Aristotle Saturday Greek School of the St. Haralambos community in Niles, a suburb of Chicago, celebrated Oxi Day. All the teachers and School Director Andrianna Panayiotou prepared an extremely Greek celebration for Oxi Day.

“The national holiday of the 28th of October was a celebration day for our school. Our students dressed in blue and white and shouted ‘Oxi’ to the war, ‘Yes’ to peace and ‘Long live Greece,’” Ms. Panayiotou said.

The children were singing with pride and saying “Oxi” (No). They made flags, signs and wore white tops and blue pants for the boys and blue skirts for the girls who took part in the school celebration in the “heart” of Hellenism in Chicago.

The school holds the Greek flag high and always keeps the culture, customs and traditions of Greece as a top priority. All the children participated with joy and pride as they sang about the “Oxi.”

Ζήτω η Ελλάδα ! Ζήτω η 28 η Οκτωβρίου . Every Saturday at Saint Haralambos . Posted by Aristotle Saturday Greek School on Saturday, October 27, 2018

The parents and relatives of the children attended the celebration and felt pride for the children and for the teachers who are dedicated to teaching Hellenism, the Greek letters and language.

The children held Greek flags and signs during the celebration, which was well organized by the teaching staff and the director of the School.

All the children were singing about “Oxi” while listening to traditional songs from the 1940s. “Long live Greece” and “Oxi” were called out constantly and in fine Greek, a sample of the excellent work done at the Aristotle Saturday Greek School.

The celebration concluded with a parade of the children carrying flags, signs, and many banners with “Oxi” and “Greece” written on them.