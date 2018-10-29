Dr. Lygeros’ Lecture on the Prespes Pre-Agreement (Video)

WASHINGTON, DC – The Coordination Committee for Macedonia Issue Awareness-Washington, DC hosted a lecture by Dr. Nikos Lygeros, a well-known professor and geopolitical strategist, on October 12 concerning the Macedonia name issue and the Prespes Pre-Agreement which was signed on June 17, 2018 by Greece and FYROM (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia).

The event, held at the Hellenic Center in Bethesda, MD, was well-attended with many eager to hear the speaker’s strategic analysis of the articles of the Prespes Pre-Agreement, which, if ratified, will have dire consequences for Greece and the region, according to the lecture.

Dr. Lygeros analyzed the main articles of the Prespes Pre-Agreement and discussed their historical, cultural, regional, and economic implications. He emphasized that the Prespes Pre-Agreement is just that—a Pre-Agreement, not yet an Agreement. As a result, there is still a small window of time for action before the Pre-Agreement is ratified.

Once ratified, the Prespes Pre-Agreement will concede the name “Macedonia” to the Slavs, allow the Slavs to assume a Macedonian identity which is contrary to historical fact, and give legitimacy to a Macedonian language which the Slavs claim is one of their Northern Slavic languages, but which is actually an artificial language created in 1944 as a pretext for irredentist ambitions against Greece. Ratification will also require Greece to make major concessions regarding the Aegean Sea, commercial products, trademarks, brand names, maps, atlases, and archaeological and historical artifacts. Dr. Lygeros’ lecture led to the conclusion that the Prespes Pre-Agreement is not in the best interests of Greece.

Among those present, the Presidents of the Greek-American Societies of the area, the Alexander the Great Macedonian Association of MD, The Evrytanian Association of America-Velouchi, the Hellenic Society Prometheas, the Laconian Society, and the Roumeliotes Society, provided their support, without which this event would not have been possible. Also in attendance were representatives of the Pan-Macedonian Association of the United States and people from a wide variety of backgrounds who consider the issue central to Greece’s national interest and to the peace and stability in the region and are, therefore, greatly concerned.

Additional information, on the Coordination Committee for Macedonia Issue Awareness is available on Facebook.