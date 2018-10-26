St. Demetrios Astoria Celebrates Feast Day of Its Namesake (Video)

ASTORIA – With faith and reverence the feast day of St. Demetrios was celebrated at his namesake St. Demetrios Cathedral in Astoria on October 26, with His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios, Geron of America presiding, and also celebrating his own name day.

The faithful from throughout the New York tri-state area attended the service. Among those present were Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Koutras, Consul General of Cyprus in New York Alexis Phedonos-Vadet and his wife Melina, many parishioners, and the students and teachers of St. Demetrios School.

Video: TNH/Costas Bej

The patron saint of Thessaloniki, St. Demetrios is one of the military saints of the Church often depicted in icons wearing the armor of a Roman soldier and usually carrying a spear while seated on horseback. His relics which are kept in Thessaloniki give off liquid, sweet-scented myrrh, so St. Demetrios is known as Μυροβλήτης, the Myrrh-streamer.