Rhode Island State Senator Raptakis Talks to TNH

By Eleni Sakellis September 27, 2018

Rhode Island State Senator Leonidas Raptakis visited the offices of The National Herald to talk about the importance of supporting Greek-American candidates. (Photo by TNH/Eleni Sakellis)

NEW YORK – Rhode Island State Senator Leonidas Raptakis (Democrat – District 33, Coventry, East Greenwich, West Greenwich) is running for re-election this year. He visited the offices of The National Herald on September 24 to discuss the issues facing the Greek community, the many Greek-Americans running for office, and the importance of supporting their campaigns.

A long-time member of the World Hellenic Inter-Parliamentary Association, Raptakis has worked on a range of Rhode Island legislation policy issues impacting not only Greece …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *