Rhode Island State Senator Raptakis Talks to TNH

NEW YORK – Rhode Island State Senator Leonidas Raptakis (Democrat – District 33, Coventry, East Greenwich, West Greenwich) is running for re-election this year. He visited the offices of The National Herald on September 24 to discuss the issues facing the Greek community, the many Greek-Americans running for office, and the importance of supporting their campaigns.

A long-time member of the World Hellenic Inter-Parliamentary Association, Raptakis has worked on a range of Rhode Island legislation policy issues impacting not only Greece …