Rep. Maloney Statement on 9/11 Anniversary

NEW YORK – As the nation marks the 17th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney, one of the lead authors of the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act, released the following statement:

“Never Forget. We made that promise 17 years ago, and every year since as families mourn those taken from us on 9/11 and in the following days, months, and years due to illness caused by the toxins at Ground Zero.

“As we come together today as a nation to remember those lost and the ideals of freedom and justice that unite us, we must renew our promise to take care of those who are still dealing with the aftermath of that fateful day. With the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund (VCF) expiring in 2020, I am already working on making sure that we renew this program so that victims and their families get the financial support they need. That is what I mean when I say Never Forget.

“On September 11, 2001, today, and always I am proud to be a New Yorker and an American and we will, we must, take care of our own.”