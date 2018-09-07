Metamorphosis Greek Orthodox School in Toronto Begins the School Year

TORONTO – On September 4, the Metamorphosis Greek Orthodox School in Toronto welcomed students and their families for the new school year at its newly expanded building complex.

The new building is wonderful with all the modern specifications. The number of students has also increased this year. Three hundred (300) students will attend the school year 2018-2019, demonstrating that more and more parents and guardians are investing in Greek Orthodox education.

The year began with the celebration of Sanctification by the V. Rev. Archimandrite Ignatios Delis. The school’s gym was packed with students, parents, and teachers. Everyone watched and participated with much reverence. After the consecration of sanctification, Fr. Delis conveyed the best wishes of His Eminence Metropolitan Sotirios of Toronto for a good and blessed year with health, joy, and progress.

The Metamorphosis Greek Orthodox School, as noted on its website, offers education of the highest academic level, combined with the teaching of Greek Orthodox values, Greek language and culture in an environment that helps and encourages each student to develop his or her full potential, to equip students with the skills and values that will enable them to serve and lead in society and church. The well-trained teaching staff, excellent school facilities, electronic equipment, scientific laboratory, educational programs, safe environment, Greek language teaching, Greek traditions, and especially Christian Orthodox faith make the school unique and ensures a successful and brilliant career for its students.

More information about the school is available at www.mgos.ca, by phone 416-463-7222 or e-mail: info@mgos.ca.