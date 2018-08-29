New York Heat Advisory in Effect Until 9 p.m. this Evening

NEW YORK – With heat index values expected to reach the mid-90’s Wednesday, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for much of the region. Meteorologust Tony Ansuini says heat is the result of a weather pattern that has brought high temperatures and heavy humidity in recent weeks, wbfo.org reports.

The New York State Fair is offering an extra day of free admission for older visitors because of this week’s heat wave, according to the Associated Press.

Fair officials say they added a third day of free attendance for adults age 60 and older on Thursday, when cooler weather is expected.

Temperatures were in the mid-90s in Syracuse on Tuesday and were expected to hit 90 degrees Wednesday.

TODAY…Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 103.

.TONIGHT…Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY…Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT…Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY…Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT…Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY…Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT…Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY…Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT…Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY…Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT…Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY…Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.