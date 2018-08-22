Greenport, N.Y. Police Seeking Greek Church Vandals

GREENPORT, N.Y. – Police in this Long Island town are asking the public’s help in finding two men who vandalized the Saints Anargyroi, Taxiarchis & Gerasimos Greek Orthodox Church, shattering a stained glass window, knocking down the church’s sign and kicking over flower pots.

Surveillance video captured the pair, who appeared to be in their 20s, at 7:24 p.m. Aug. 19, Southold Town police said in statement.

The Rev. Jerasimos Ballas of said the sign and flower pots were back in place, though fixing the window will take longer and photos from the church posted on social media include elaborate portraits of the saints.

“It’s more like a down-to-earth church,” Ballas said, adding it reminds the community of churches in Greece, Newsday said. He said he wanted to thank someone who said he who lives near the church and alerted him to the damage but didn’t give his name.

“We would really like to find him and thank him,” he said. Parishioners told News 12 that they were glad no substantial damage was done to the church.

Southold Town police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to contact them at at 631-765-2600.