Spiro Trataros Died Suddenly at Age 32

NEW YORK – Spiro Trataros passed away suddenly at the age of 32. The son of Constantine and Ioanna Trataros, brother of Paris (Paraskevi) and Nicholas, grandson of the late Nikos Trataros, lived in New York.

The tragedy occurred while his parents were in Greece and upon hearing the sad news, they immediately began their return trip to the United States.

Hundreds of condolences have been posted on social media by relatives and friends, as the loss of Spiro shocked and upset many in the Greek and wider community.

Kind, dignified, good-hearted, with a sense of humor, always willing to help, and always with a smile, Spiro spent many of his summers on Lemnos, where the family is from on his father’s side.

Spiro was beloved on the island, where with relatives and friends lived. He had a great love for the sea.

The visitation will be held 5-9 PM on Monday, August 13, at Dahill Funeral Home, John G. Litras, Funeral Director Corp. 2525 65th St., Brooklyn, NY 11204. The burial will take place in Boca Raton, Florida.

The National Herald expresses heartfelt condolences to the Trataros family for their tragic loss.

May his memory be eternal.