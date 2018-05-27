Cyprus Wants Space Agency Too, Be Part of EU’s Effort

With Greece’s space program sputtering after a noted Greek scientist now in the United States said it was essentially being used as a patronage dump for the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, Cyprus’ government said it too wants to have one.

Minister of Transport, Vassiliki Anastasiadou, addressing the local European Space Agency`s space start-ups competition Act In Space taking place in Cyprus for the first time said her country wants to have a role, the Cyprus Mail reported.

The organizer of the competition, which involves 20 countries, is the Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (CSEO).

“Cyprus wants to be part of the space development and benefit from the space systems that are today essential for the wellbeing and security of the European citizens. The Republic of Cyprus is thus actively supporting the efforts concerning the use of space related technologies and applications,” the minister said.

She added that in recent years, the government has developed the necessary structures and procedures in order to actively participate in the European Space Policy and has decided to apply for membership in the UN Committee on Peaceful Uses of Outer Space known as COPUOS.

She also said the ministry is preparing the National Space Strategy and is considering the possibility of increasing Cyprus’ subscription to the ESA to have more researchers funded by the Agency’s plan for European Corporate State (PECS).

“Small states can, through targeted strategy, excel in this area as well and this is the purpose of Cyprus to excel in the space sector and bring growth to the island,” she said, the paper reporte.

CSEO Chairman Giorgos Danos said that when the organization began five years ago there was a vision to launch Cyprus into the space era.

“When we first started in 2013 five years ago we set a bold goal to launch Cyprus into the space era,” he said and recalled CSEO’s recent successes with first prizes at NASA competitions saying “that is why we invest in our youth.”

Danos added that with this competition “we will promote technological innovation in Cyprus and form innovative start-ups in the top high-tech space sector, giving opportunities to the new generation and placing Cyprus dynamically in this captivating field”.