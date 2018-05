TARPON SPRINGS, FL – USA Today announced on May 18 that its readers selected the top-10 historic small towns in the United States, with the Florida Gulf Coast town of Tarpon Springs emerging as number one.

Twenty towns were selected for the poll by a panel of experts, and then the readers chose Tarpon Springs – which has the highest per capita Greek population in the United States, and which with its sponge boats, Greek gift shops, and tavernas, coupled with …