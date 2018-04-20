Evzones Intro’d at Federation’s Final Meeting before the Parade (Vid & Pics)

ASTORIA – The presence of the Evzones, the Presidential Guard, who will be marching on 5th Avenue, as well as some of the official guests who will be on the official dais on Sunday, were the most distinct elements on April 19 at the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York’s final meeting prior to the April 22 parade.

Federation President Petros Galatoulas welcomed all those in attendance. In a festive atmosphere, there was barely a seat left in the Stathakion Center with attendance …