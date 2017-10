NEW YORK – The campaign of Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, the alternative to Bill de Blasio in the race for mayor, released on Tuesday its third television commercial titled Why I’m Running. The 30 second spot, which opens in her parents’ kitchen, speaks to the problems faced by New Yorkers as they try to achieve the American Dream. The commercial was produced by BrabenderCox.

The spot started running on New York City cable and broadcast television on Tuesday morning.